Oporto is giving away 10,000 full-sized Portuguese Flame-Grilled Chickens completely free of charge to help Aussies combat cost-of-living pressures.

For one day only on Tuesday, June 10, the first 50 customers to rock up at one of 200+ participating stores across the country from 12pm will be able to score the freebie, which is enough to feed a whole family (or yourself if you like having leftovers).

Flame-grilled to perfection, and completely free…what’s not to love? (Credit: Oporto)

Oporto first arrived in Australia in 1986 when Portuguese migrant António Cerqueira arrived down under, bringing with him his now famous flame-grilled chicken recipe, which scores of Aussies have enjoyed in the almost 40 years since.

The first store opened in North Bondi under the name Portuguese-Style Bondi Charcoal Chicken, with the business rapidly expanding to 211 more in the time since, the most recent opening of which was Oporto Epping in Sydney.

The giveaway coincides with Dia De Portugal, a national holiday that celebrates Portuguese culture, and a day that is close to the hearts of the almost 75,000 Australians who identify as having Portuguese ancestry.

If a whole chicken isn’t for you, or you miss out on your freebie, the cult-favourite Bondi Burger will also be on sale all day at just $5!

“This is about more than just chicken,” Ben Simmons, Head of Marketing at Oporto, tells New Idea.

“Dia De Portugal, or Portugal Day, is a global event in Portuguese culture, and what better way to mark it than with our craveable, Portuguese Flame-Grilled Chicken? It’s our way of bringing people together with food, flavour and generosity,” he adds.

Each finger-lickin’ chicken is cooked the Portuguese way, butterfield to perfection and basted in the customer’s choice of Lemon & Herb, Original Chilli, or, for those feeling brave enough, in a fiery Extremo Picanto sauce.

For more information and terms and conditions, click here.

Only one free Portuguese Flame-Grilled Chicken is available to redeem per customer.

