How you can score FREE Krispy Kreme doughnuts this Friday

Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Doughnut Day on Friday, 7th June by giving away 100,000 free Original Glazed doughnuts.

Eager Aussies will be able to take advantage of the sweet deal by simply popping into their local Krispy Kreme store and asking staff for their free treat.

According to the dessert business, long lines are expected at stores. Given this, it is recommended that those wanting to take advantage of the giveaway visit their local store during off-peak times.

Krispy Kreme last gave away free doughnuts between September 7th and September 10th, 2023 to celebrate 20 years since opening their first store in Australia.

100,000 FREE Original Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be given away on Friday, June 7th. (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

How can I get free Krispy Kreme doughnuts?

While the free doughnut giveaway will only be taking place on June 7th, Aussies can still score free Original Glaze doughnuts all year around!

How you ask? At nine select stores nationwide, if you spot the Hot Light being lit up, you can redeem a free Original Glazed doughnut with your purchase.

When the Hot Light is on, this means that freshly made doughnuts are rolling down the production line, through the glaze waterfall, and finally into a box where they are stored safely until they are ready for consumption.

Trust us when we say you haven’t lived until you’ve indulged in the melt-in-your-mouth magic of a HOT Original Glazed doughnut from Krispy Kreme.

Sweet treat enthusiasts can score a complimentary Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut all year round. (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

Where is Krispy Kreme located in Australia?

Western Australia

Myaree

Hay Street

Cannington (Hotlight Store)

Whitford City Centre – Factory Shop (Hotlight Store)

Victoria

Watergardens

Highpoint – Mini Theatre Shop

Collins Street

Swanston Street

Melbourne Central

Chadstone

Fawkner (Hotlight Store)

Bulleen (Hotlight Store)

Fountain Gate – Factory Shop (Hotlight Store)

New South Wales

Pheasants Nest Northbound

Pheasants Nest Southbound

Penrith (Hotlight Store)

Mount Druitt

Liverpool – Factory Shop (Hotlight Store)

Blacktown

Parramatta, Level 5 (Westfield)

Parramatta, Level 1 (Westfield)

Auburn

Miranda

Macquarie Centre

Sydney Domestic Airport Terminal 3

Sydney Domestic Airport Terminal 2

Mascot – Factory Shop (Hotlight Store)

Chatswood Interchange

George Street

The Galeries

Charlestown

Fawkner

Watergardens

Queensland