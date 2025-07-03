Imagine not knowing when your next meal might be, or having to skip meals to make ends meet.

A recent Coles survey has shown this is the stark reality for many Australians this winter, with one in five (21%) admitting to skipping meals and one in four (26%) reducing overall portions.

Curtis Stone is urging others to take part in the Coles Secondbite Winter Appeal. (Credit: Getty)

Zero waste and zero hunger

Coles and SecondBite (one of Australia’s leading food relief charities) have partnered since 2011 to deliver the equivalent of more than 50 million meals each year to those in need, and reduce food waste by rescuing unsold, edible food from supermarkets and distribution centres across Australia.

They have enlisted top chefs Curtis Stone and Sergio Perera to launch this year’s Winter Appeal.

SecondBite CEO Daniel Moorfield said funds raised will enable SecondBite to feed more people across Australia via its extensive network of delivery vans, FareShare kitchens and community food partners.

“The Coles SecondBite Winter Appeal is a lifeline for many Australians seeking food relief this winter. Those asking for help can be your neighbour, a work colleague or a friend,” he said.

SecondBite donation cards are available at Coles for $2 (Image: SecondBite)

How you can help with the Winter Appeal

Until Tuesday, 8 July, customers can support the appeal by purchasing a $2 donation card from Coles, Liquorland, First Choice Liquor Market or Vintage Cellars. All funds raised will go directly to SecondBite.

SecondBite ambassador Sergio Perera, a Spanish Michelin-trained chef (and Chris Hemsworth’s personal chef for over a decade!), said purchasing a donation card at Coles can go a long way for Aussies doing it tough this winter.

“By purchasing one $2 donation card at the checkout, you’re helping to provide up to ten meals to people who might not know where their next meal is coming from,” he said.

Grab your $2 donation card at the checkout or even add it to your online shop here. Donations of $2 or more are tax deductible.

SecondBite Ambassador Chef Sergio Perera urges people to support the Coles Secondbite Winter Appeal by purchasing a donation card. (Image: SecondBite)

Show support by stocking up on your favourite products

Alternatively, you can support the Winter Appeal by simply purchasing some of your favourite products from your local Coles supermarket, from now until 8 July.

There are a range of participating suppliers, including Chobani, Gippsland Dairy, Mount Franklin water, M&M’S, Maltesers, Thins, Old El Paso, Lilydale Free Range Chicken and Nando’s. When you purchase one of these products, 20c is donated to SecondBite.

Visit SecondBite or Coles for more information.

