To celebrate 25 years of offering online shopping to customers, Coles is giving away 150,000 mud cakes to Australians who do their grocery shopping online.

The iconic cakes currently come in several flavours including chocolate, caramel, and white chocolate, and retail for $5.75.

In 1999 when the supermarket giant first launched online shopping, they only delivered to 23 postcodes in Melbourne. Fast forward 25 years and Coles Online now delivers to 96 percent of Australian households.

The cake, the myth, the legend. (Credit: Coles)

Coles General Manager Online Network and Growth, James Geddes said that the free mud cakes were the perfect way to celebrate with customers and say thankyou to the millions of Australians who had shopped online with them over the years.

“As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we want to show our appreciation and say thanks to customers, and we’re delighted to be giving back to Aussies with discounts and offers – and free birthday cake to celebrate.”

Speaking of exciting discounts and offers, as part of the Coles 25th Birthday celebrations, numerous online specials will also be available.

The original Coles online delivery website when it launched in 1999. A lot has changed since then! (Credit: Coles)

These include:

Free Coles Bakery Mud Cake on online orders over $50 with the code CAKE

25% off a Coles Plus Membership for six months when you sign up with the code PLUS25

Receive 25x Flybuys points for new Coles online customers

Up to 8,000 bonus Flybuys points on online orders of $350 or more

25% off Coles Finest products when you spend $50 or more on the Coles Finest range and use the code BIRTHDAY

$25 off when you spend $100 on liquor and use the code CHEERS25

For those looking to take advantage of these birthday bargains, you have until Tuesday, June 18.

In May, Coles revealed they would be lowering the prices of hundreds of pantry essentials and roasting items both in-store and online to help combat the rising cost of living. You can read more about the winter discounts available here.