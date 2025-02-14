The best new kitchen gadgets we’re shopping in 2025

When it comes to culinary success in the kitchen, having a steady supply of the right kitchen gadgets and appliances is key.
From nifty you’ll never know how you survived without them products to tried and tested designs that are an absolute staple in every Australian’s kitchen arsenal – it’s safe to say meal time is made easier with the right kitchen gadgets to assist you in your meal-making endeavours.
In light of this, and how important these nifty products can be in all our lives, we’re rounding up the best new kitchen gadgets and must-have kitchen tools to launch in Australia in 2025. Scroll on for all our top picks.
Best New Kitchen Gadgets 2025
KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Stand Mixer in Butter
$799 (reduced from $949)
Return to the golden age of home cooking with KitchenAid’s modern butter-yellow Stand Mixer.
While the product itself isn’t new, the butter colour is KitchenAid’s Colour of the Year for 2025.
In a nod to nostalgia, the new colourway follows in the footsteps of Blue Salt, Hibiscus, and Beetroot and was designed to remind every user of the comforts of home.
With 10 speeds, two stainless steel bowls (4.7L and 2.8L), and five additional accessories worth $430, you’ll be on your way to kitchen greatness in no time. The tilt-stand mixer also can fit over 12 attachments, allowing you to create pasta from scratch ice cream and more.
Keep checking this article for all the latest new product launches and best new kitchen gadget releases.