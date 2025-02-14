  •  
Advertisement
Home FOOD Food News

The best new kitchen gadgets we’re shopping in 2025

Shop smarter, not harder.
Brand logo of New Idea Food
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
Loading the player...

When it comes to culinary success in the kitchen, having a steady supply of the right kitchen gadgets and appliances is key.

Advertisement

From nifty you’ll never know how you survived without them products to tried and tested designs that are an absolute staple in every Australian’s kitchen arsenal – it’s safe to say meal time is made easier with the right kitchen gadgets to assist you in your meal-making endeavours.

In light of this, and how important these nifty products can be in all our lives, we’re rounding up the best new kitchen gadgets and must-have kitchen tools to launch in Australia in 2025. Scroll on for all our top picks.

Best New Kitchen Gadgets 2025

kitchenaid butter
(Credit: KitchenAid)

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Stand Mixer in Butter

$799 (reduced from $949)

Return to the golden age of home cooking with KitchenAid’s modern butter-yellow Stand Mixer.

While the product itself isn’t new, the butter colour is KitchenAid’s Colour of the Year for 2025.

In a nod to nostalgia, the new colourway follows in the footsteps of Blue Salt, Hibiscus, and Beetroot and was designed to remind every user of the comforts of home.

With 10 speeds, two stainless steel bowls (4.7L and 2.8L), and five additional accessories worth $430, you’ll be on your way to kitchen greatness in no time. The tilt-stand mixer also can fit over 12 attachments, allowing you to create pasta from scratch ice cream and more.

SHOP NOW

Keep checking this article for all the latest new product launches and best new kitchen gadget releases.

Advertisement
elizabeth-gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Senior Digital Content Producer

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

Related stories

Want the latest food content?

Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers.

sign up

Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use

FOLLOW US:

Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement