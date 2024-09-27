The best coffee pod machines for those who are always running out the door

Our morning routine is not complete without a generous dose of caffeine in the morning. And by that, we mean having a fresh cup of coffee at our fingertips as the clock strikes nine.



Forget waiting in line during the morning coffee rush. Brewing your favourite cup of coffee at the comfort of your own home is becoming more of the norm, and we’re hopping onto this trend, swiftly.

If you want to dip your toes into the world of at-home coffee machines, you should consider opting for a coffee pod or coffee capsule machine.

What are capsule or coffee pod machines?

Capsule or coffee pod machines use coffee pods that are pre-filled with coffee grounds. When the coffee capsule is slotted into its designated chute, with a touch of a button (or two, depending on the model), the machine will puncture the capsule to run hot water through it to brew your coffee.

Coffee pod machines are perfect for those who want a morning coffee fix – fast. There’s no fiddling around with coffee grounds or beans. A simple ‘capsule’ and your favourite to-go mug will set you straight for the day ahead.

Why should I invest in a coffee pod machine?

They’re easy to use, they make barista-quality coffee at home, and they’re time *and* money-saving in the long run. The bottom line is: there’s a lot to love when it comes to the humble coffee pod machine.

What are the best coffee pod machines to buy in Australia 2024?

As there are a lot of different makes and models of coffee pod machines out there, it’s easy to be overwhelmed with all the choices. So, we’ve done the hard yards for you. Below, we present to you our top picks of coffee pod machines that we think deserve a spot on your kitchen counter (and a place in your morning routine).

01 Vertuo Next Jade and Aeroccino3 Bundle from $389 at Nespresso Contemporary and sleek, this limited edition Vertuo Next coffee pod machine by Nespresso is firmly on our wish-list. In an irresistible jade hue, it will act as eye candy on your kitchen counter while also being your morning routine essential. Key features: Slim fit design made from 54% recycled materials

Bluetooth and wifi-enabled technology

Five coffee sizes

Makes hot and cold milk recipes

02 Breville Creatista Pro from $998 at Amazon If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line coffee pod machine, then look no further than Nespresso’s original Breville Creatista Pro. With options to save personalised coffee recipes directly onto the machine, or to choose out of nine customisable built-in coffee settings, your perfect brew is just a *touch* away. Key features: Three-second heat up time

LCD touch screen

Save personalised coffee preferences to menu

Nine customisable coffee settings

Automatic steam wand for the latte art enthusiast

Designated hot water nozzle to pre-heat cups

03 Smeg Lavazza A Modo Mio Capsule Coffee Machine from $291 at Appliances Online If you’re after a simple morning routine upgrade, then this coffee capsule machine will be right up your alley. Celebrating gorgeous Italian design – the hallmark of Smeg brand, this capsule coffee machine delivers the real taste of Italian espresso in an instant. Key features: Simple two-button operation

Dishwasher-safe removable components for easy machine maintenance

04 Essenza Mini & Aeroccino3 Ruby Red from $309 at Nespresso Compact without compromise. If you’re looking for an affordable entry-level capsule coffee machine, then you’ll want to consider the Essenza Mini by Nespresso. Available in black, white or this striking ruby red, you’ll be able to choose one that fits your kitchen benchtop aesthetic seamlessly. This machine is perfect for those who have limited kitchen counter real estate, thanks to its incredibly small footprint. Key features: 19 bar high-pressure pump

Energy saving mode after nine minutes

Removable water tank

Aeroccino3 can froth cold or hot milk

05 Lavazza Desea Capsule Coffee Machine from $289 at Big W Deliciously rich coffee at a simple touch of a button. The Lavazza Desea capsule machine has four preset coffee options and five milk options for you to choose from. Plus, it’s incredibly quiet when in use, making it perfect for small spaces. Key features: Quiet operation (43 dB)

Simple one-touch interface

Froth milk and coffee in one machine

06 Nescafe Dolce Gusto Infinissima Capsule Coffee Machine from $127 at Amazon Velvety smooth coffee is synonymous with this Nescafe Dolce Gusto capsule machine. It’s compact but makes up for it in power. It features a high-pressure 15-bar system that will produce golden crema, every time. Key features: High pressure 15 bar system

Compact size

Auto-off after five minutes to save power

