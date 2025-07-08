ALDI’s Dash to deliver

ALDI has announced a partnership with delivery service DoorDash to trial its first ever grocery delivery service.

The on-demand grocery delivery trial will begin in Canberra from Tuesday, 8 July, with the service eventually expected to roll out across the country. Canberrans will now be able to order more than 1,800 products, including award-winning fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, seafood, dairy, bread and household essentials through DoorDash, transforming the way customers shop with ALDI.

“Since entering the Australian market, ALDI’s mission has been to deliver high quality groceries at the lowest prices for Australian households and this ambition remains as strong as ever,” said Jordan Lack, Chief Commercial Officer at ALDI Australia. “Through our partnership with DoorDash, we can now literally deliver on this mission directly to Aussies’ doorsteps in an exciting new way that we know our customers have been seeking.”

How does ALDI delivery work?

Aussies from our nation’s capital (and later nationwide) can skip the grocery grind by simply downloading the DoorDash app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store or heading to the website and searching for ‘ALDI’ on the platform. Customers then add items to their cart and order on-demand, or choose a delivery window that suits them. The dedicated Dashers will then complete their shop and deliver it straight to their door. Convenient!

Lucky Canberrans are the first to experience ALDI’s new delivery service (Image: ALDI)

“We are thrilled to partner with ALDI to deliver greater convenience, choice and affordability to the people of Canberra,” said Simon Rossi, Vice President DoorDash APAC. “We know that value and convenience are top priorities for Australians, and this partnership is about continuing DoorDash’s mission to combine the best of both worlds. With ALDI’s trusted quality and DoorDash’s on-demand delivery technology, we’re excited to create more seamless and accessible shopping experiences.”

The move comes shortly after ALDI opened its 600th store, also in the ACT, on 31 May. ALDI entered the Australian market in 2001, and their unique business model appealed to Australians – it has been named Australia’s best-rated supermarket by Canstar Blue for seven consecutive years, and 88 per cent of Australians now live within 20km of an ALDI supermarket.

Hands up if you want a personal shopper! (Image: ALDI)

How can I access the ALDI delivery service?

Congratulations, Canberra! But what about the rest of us? Don’t fret!

To celebrate this partnership, customers who download DoorDash and use the code EARLYBIRD on their first DoorDash order before 15 July anywhere in Australia will receive 30 per cent off that order AND get up to $100 off at ALDI on DoorDash when it launches near you. So get ready, Australia!

