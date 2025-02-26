Calling all sports fans, because McDonald’s is getting into game mode with the first-of-its-kind AFL Happy Meals!

The new Happy Meal is coming out just in time for the 2025 AFL season, which is due to kick off on March 6.

Partners with the AFL since 2024, it makes sense that the sport is coming to Macca’s in such a fun way.

Brisbane Lions player Lachie Neale is keen for the McDonald’s AFL Happy Meal range. (Credit: McDonald’s)

“Footy is more than just a game. It’s about mateship, family, and creating shared memories, and we want to make those moments even better,” McDonald’s Australia’s Marketing Director of Menu and Brand Amanda Nakad says of the new launch.

“It’s time to grab your teammates, show your team pride, and join the footy fun because AFL Happy Meal is here to serve up more joy than a last-minute goal. We all know the ultimate matchday ritual is Macca’s.”

For Sydney Swans player Brodie Gundy, it was all about creating memories, and the sport’s ability to bring people together.

Macca’s AFL Happy Meal is going to help footy fans experience the excitement of the game beyond the field – right on time for the 2025 season kick-off!” he said.

You can collect bag clips, skill cards, and stickers for every AFL team. (Credit: McDonald’s)

What’s in the Macca’s AFL Happy Meal?

These Happy Meals will be served up in exclusive boxes and come with a choice of hamburgers, cheeseburgers, Chicken McNuggets, or Grilled Chicken Snack Wraps, paired with apple slices and a small drink.

Inside, there will be limited edition AFL bag clips, skill cards, and stickers for every AFL team.

So you will be able to find something for:

Sydney Swans

Geelong Cats

Fremantle Dockers

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Adelaide Crows

Melbourne

Brisbane Lions

Essendon

Carlton

GWS GIANTS

Hawthorn

West Coast Eagles

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Richmond

St Kilda

Gold Coast SUNS

Make sure to keep an eye out, because they won’t be out all at once – new teams are released every week!

Super fans will also have the chance to win two AFL/AFLW plush mini Sherrin footballs.

Essendon AFLW player Bonnie Toogood is excited about the McDonald’s AFL Happy Meal range. (Credit: McDonald’s)

When is the Macca’s AFL Happy Meal available?

You can grab the special-edition Happy Meal across Australia from February 27 to April 1.