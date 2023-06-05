Instagram The Foo Fighters will perform in stadiums across Australia this November and December

The band last performed in Australia on March 4th, 2022, in Geelong in partnership with the Victorian State Government's Always Live program

For fans lucky enough to score tickets to the one-off, sold-out show, the gig was also one of long-time Foo Fighters drummer Tyler Hawkins's last-ever performances with the band, the 50-year-old passing away just weeks later on March 22nd.

Following his tragic death, the band cancelled the rest of their tour, including scheduled dates for Australia and New Zealand.

On June 2nd, 2023, the band released their eleventh studio album, and first without Tyler, But Here We Are.

Will you be buying tickets?

Are the Foo Fighters touring Australia in 2023?

Yes! The Foo Fighters will perform in Perth on November 29th, Adelaide on December 2nd, Melbourne on December 4th, Sydney on December 9th, and Brisbane on December 12th.

Who are the support acts for the Foo Fighters Australian Tour in 2023?

The support acts include The Chats, Teenage Joans, Body Type, Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, Hot Milk, ???, and Di** Move.

Where can I buy tickets to the Foo Fighters 2023 Australian tour?

The American Express Card Member sale will take place from 11am Friday 9th of June.

The Frontier Members Pre-Sale will take place from Tuesday 13th of June.

General tickets go on sale on Thursday 15th of June at 11am local time for Sydney, 1pm local time for Melbourne, 1:30pm local time for Adelaide and 3pm local time for Brisbane. Those tickets can be purchased here.

General tickets for Perth also go on sale on Thursday 15th of June at 2pm local time. Those tickets can be purchased here.

How much are tickets to the Foo Fighters Australian tour?

Ticket prices have not yet been released.

It is assumed that tickets will include a mixture of VIP packages, seated tickets, and general admission standing.