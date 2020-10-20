Firass Dirani is one of 17 celebrities competing on SAS Australia. Channel Seven

Born in Sydney and of Lebanese descent, Firass has a chiselled jawline, gorgeous baby blues and killer abs that have fans frothing at the mouth and madly Googling to find out if he is single.

Well ladies, it looks like you're in luck.

According to Firass' Instagram account, there is no long-term girlfriend or wife in the picture at the moment, but he could be keeping a hot new romance under the radar.

What about his previous partners? Keep scrolling to meet the two gorgeous high profile Aussie women Firass has previously been linked to.

The actor has managed to keep his love life mostly under wraps. Channel Seven

Back in the early 2000s, before Firass was winning Logie Awards for his leading man roles, he was just a humble Aussie actor trying to make it big on TV.

He played the red Power Ranger in the Aussie kids show Power Rangers Mystic Force, and it's here that he met his ex-girlfriend, Melanie Vallejo.

Melanie played the role of Madison, the shy blue Power Ranger. The pair were romantically linked when the show aired in 2006, though they have remained exceptionally private about their relationship.

In the early 2000s, Firass (centre) dated his Power Rangers co-star Melanie Vallejo (second from right). Supplied

Now Melanie, who has gone on to star in Aussie dramas including Packed to the Rafters and Winners and Losers, is married to Kiwi advertising planner Matt Kingston, and the couple have an adorable son, Kingston.

The other gal Firass has been romantically linked to is fashion designer Camilla Frank, the woman behind her eponymous kaftan label, Camilla.

The pair reportedly enjoyed a hot little fling around 2015, with both Firass and Camilla sharing several loved-up snaps of each other on their Instagram accounts.

Firass has been linked to fashion designer Camilla Frank in the past. Instagram

In 2015, Firass revealed the pair have been friends for years and met at acting school.

And he revealed they "may or may have not [kissed at midnight]" during a New Years Eve party, while still oddly insisting they were "just friends".

"It was just friends and we went to a party together and that was it," he told the Daily Mail.

"We're just good friends and had a really good New Years."'

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.