Sharing a photo of the crispy jumper, Hayley captioned: “How's working from home going?

“Yeah great thanks, just set my jumper on fire while working next to a candle.

“Can't wait to see what next week brings,” she added, along with a flame emoji.

We may not be accidentally setting jumpers alight in literal terms but in every other sense of the working from home situation we are absolutely there.

Hayley and Fiona welcomed a baby boy earlier this year. Instagram

Hayley and Fiona recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, who arrived in March this year.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the new parents were clearly besotted with the new arrival.

“For 2 years you were a dream, Over 9 months we watched you grow. In a second you stole our hearts, And showed us a love we did not know 💙,” wrote Fiona.

"Introducing Hunter William Falkiner. Born 22.3.2021. 3.3kgs of baby gold. Mummy Fee & bub are doing fantastic ❤️



"A huge thank you to our incredible OB Ellie all the wonderful midwives of SAN Maternity who helped us navigate these first few days of motherhood 💜"

In November last year, the couple told WHO they couldn’t wait to become mothers.

“I feel amazing and so incredibly blessed because we went through a lot to get to this point,” Fiona said, referencing the IVF journey she and Hayley, 30, embarked on.