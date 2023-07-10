Method

1. Grease a 21cm x 9cm deep, non-stick bundt pan.

2. Beat butter and sugar in a small bowl of an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until combined. Transfer to a large bowl.

3. Stir in sifted flour and spices, almond meal and yoghurt in two batches until combined. Fold in figs. Spoon into prepared pan. Smooth over top.

4. Cook in a moderately slow oven (160C) for about 50 to 55 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the pudding comes out clean. Stand in pan for 15 minutes. Invert onto a serving plate.

5. Meanwhile, to make custard, whisk custard, cream and honey in a large bowl until combined. Transfer to a jug.

6. Serve warm pudding, drizzled with custard.