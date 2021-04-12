"It was so special to go back in time and re-do something I did before I had babies." Instagram

Backstage after the elimination, the mum-of-two took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her and her two daughters, eight-year-old Trixie Belle and one-year-old Daisy Bell.

"It was so special to go back in time and re-do something I did before I had babies and get to share it with my girls," she penned.

"And as cringeworthy as it felt (I couldn’t watch tonight) I want to show my girls that it’s good to put yourself out there and give things a crack, even if you don’t think you’re up to it, there’s no shame in trying," she said.

Fifi first appeared on DWTS in the 2007 season. Seven

When Fifi first appeared on DWTS, it was well before she had her children, and she's admitted that it was a struggle to get back into the groove of things again.

“I’m three days into dance practice and it’s the first time I’ve moved my body since before I was pregnant and every muscle is killing me,” she revealed when announcing that she will be joining the All Stars special.

She came in as runner-up to Kate Ceberano in the show’s sixth season, which ran in 2007.

Fifi said goodbye as the first eliminated celebrity, after she placed at the bottom of the leaderboard. Seven

With the stars divided into two groups over alternate nights, taking to the stage on Sunday's episode were Tom Williams, Bec Hewitt, Lincoln Lewis, Kyly Clarke, Matty J, and Schapelle Corby.

Kyly Clarke top-scored with 33 points, and hot on her heels was Bec Hewitt, who scored a 31 for her foxtrot. Matty J scored a 23 for his cha cha, leaving Fifi to place at the bottom with a score of 22.

The season will return Monday night, and will run for just two-weeks, unlike previous seasons which played out over several weeks.