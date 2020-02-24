RELATED: Aussie model Shanina Shaik reveals she CRIED after watching Fyre Festival doco

What Is Festival Fashion?

It all began with the legendary Woodstock Festival in the 60s and the Glastonbury Festival in the 70s where thousands of people gathered to celebrate peace, love, and unity. But nowadays, festivals aren’t just for hippies anymore – they’re creative outlets for music lovers, fashionistas, and celebs to express themselves in different ways. Whether you’re heading to Coachella, Burning Man, Tomorrowland, or Fuji Rock, festival fashion is all about capturing that vintage bohemian vibe with a modern twist!

What To Wear To A Festival

When you’re about to spend hours dancing to your favourite artists and bands, it’s essential to have all the right gear! To make things easier, we’ve searched the depths of Pinterest for the best ideas on what to wear to a music festival. Here’s a shortlist of all the must-have items to keep things practical and fashionable at the same time!

Top To Bottom

There are lots of ways to mix and match your clothes! Choose something you can freely move around in like crop tops, leggings, jeans, joggers, skirts, shorts, or anything with fringes.

Comfy Kicks

Ditch the high heels and dress shoes – go for something you can walk in for miles! Show your feet some TLC by wearing comfortable and breathable footwear like sneakers, boots, flip-flops, and sandals.

Layers Upon Layers

Layering up your outfit is a great way to get several versatile looks throughout the day! Plus, you can easily protect yourself from the hot afternoon sun and cover-up when it gets cold at night with jackets, vests, scarves, and kimonos.

Accessories Galore

No outfit is complete without the proper accessories! Find some hats, bandanas, or flower crowns to grace your head. Then accent your look with a mix of sunglasses, jewellery, chokers, or body chains.

Bag It Up

Last, but not least, have a handy bag where you can safely place all your belongings! It should be big enough to fit your wallet, your phone, a bottle of water, and other important items that you need to carry with you all weekend. Go for a small backpack, sling bag, a fanny pack, or a small purse!

10 Ways To Style Your Music Festival Outfit

You can wear anything you want at music festivals, but there are some iconic celebrity ensembles that we still can’t stop gushing about. It’s time to take a few pointers from Hollywood’s best-dressed stars for some inspiration!

1. Dress To Impress

Kendall Jenner had us all swooning over her cream-coloured lace dress, brown suede gladiator sandals, and rounded hippie shades! She completed her classic look with an intricate necklace and a fringe bag.

2. Tight In Tye-Dye

Gigi Hadid kept it funky and classy with her long-sleeved, tie-dye maxi dress! Despite being a supermodel, she adds a bit of an edge to her outfit by wearing black combat boots instead of heels.

3. Cool In Crochet

Vanessa Hudgens is the chic boho princess of Coachella! Her white crocheted top paired with a sheer skirt is reminiscent of a beautiful gypsy goddess.

4. Shorty In High-Waisted Shorts

Beyonce’s performance at Coachella brought the house down, but we all fell in love with her cool outfit. She rocked the stage with an oversized cropped hoodie paired with denim shorts, fishnets, and fuzzy unicorn-coloured boots!

5. Sheer Beauty

At Burning Man, less is more! Most people skip the clothing and go in their bikinis or lingerie, but Paris Hilton combines a bit of both. Check out her sheer top, floral skirt, heeled boots, and steampunk aviator lenses.

6. Get Turnt In Tank Tops

The Jonas brothers are twinning and winning in their cut-up tank tops! While Joe is rocking an Aztec-inspired print, Nick keeps it subtle with his blank top and small accessories.

7. Do It In Denim

One of the best things about festivals is dressing up with your better half! Before they broke up, we spotted the Weeknd and Bella Hadid in matching denim outfits and they looked so damn cute as a couple!

8. Warm And Cozy

If you’re attending a winter music festival, you can take some notes from Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino. Cozy in sweats and sneakers, he adds on a playful straw hat for an outfit he can wear day and night!

10. Button-Down Shirts

Most guys get sweaty during the summer, so Darren Criss found the perfect way to keep things chill and breezy! Tropical printed button-down shirts are perfect for pulling off that shirtless look without being too in-your-face about it.

Festival-Friendly

Why choose fashion over function when you can have both? Just follow our stylish pro-tips and you’ll be all set for any music festival. Remember to keep it fresh, fun, and flexible so you can party on until the break of dawn!

