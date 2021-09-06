Patti shared an adorable tribute for Bert. Instagram

Showbiz icon Patti Newton shared an adoring post to her beloved husband Bert, who has recently been grappling with a few health scares.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads.

Especially those doing it hard. It’s all about attitude and Bert has a wonderful one.😍😀🙂"

Bert's daughter Lauren penned a sweet message for her dad. Instagram

Bert's daughter Lauren also penned a sweet post of gratitude for her dad.

"The way Perla is looking at him makes me cry 😭 She loves him so much as we all do. Happy Father's day to an amazing Dad and Poppy. Wish we could have been with him today and thinking of all the families that couldn't be together x"

Sam took her father's arm at her wedding. Instagram

Sharing a gorgeous shot from her wedding day to Richard Lavender, former Sunrise host Sam Armytage wrote: "HFD to my darling dad.. always there for us x 💙."

Allison shared multiple photos of her family to mark the occasion. Instagram

Posting a series of snaps of her hubby, Today Show host Allison Langdon penned: "Celebrating all things you today babe @mikewillesee We couldn’t love you more xx Thinking of those who aren’t with their loved ones today ❤️."

The Warner family relish all the moments they get to spend together. Instagram

Due to David Warner travelling a lot for the cricket, Candice Warner relishes every moment she gets to spend with her husband.

To mark the important day, the former Ironwoman wrote: "To the world you are Dad but to our family you are our world.



"To the World’s best Dad we love you. Happy Father’s Day @davidwarner31."

It's Cameron Merchant's first Father's Day. Instagram

Posting a series of photos and videos to her Instagram, proud wife and mum Jules Robinson couldn't stop gushing over her Married At First Sight husband, Cameron Merchant, on his first Father's Day with their son, Ollie.

"We couldn’t ask for any more! @cammerchant ❤️you’re such a wonderful father to Ollie, he will be a little “legend “ as you say with you on his team 😉 I love doing the organised wonderful mess of parenting with you!

"Happy first Father’s Day to you ! We love you to the moon and back . #fathersday p.s where has our baby gone! #bigboynow.

"Grace adores her Dadda" - Bindi wrote on Instagram. Instagram

Speaking of first Father's Day, Bindi Irwin's husband Chandler Powell also celebrated the milestone this year with his adorable baby bub, Grace Warrior.

Sharing a photo of her husband and baby girl, Bindi couldn't be more proud as she wrote: "Watching my husband become a Dad has been extraordinary. Grace adores her Dadda, and I treasure every moment watching them laugh and play together.

"Chandler does a million things for us every day. I love that he takes Grace on daily dad-ventures and watches the sunrise with her almost every morning. Your girls love you so much, sweetheart. ❤️ @chandlerpowell."

It is Russell Crowe's first Father's Day since his dad's passing. Instagram

In a sad occasion for Hollywood star Russell Crowe, this year marked the first Father's Day spent without his dad after his tragic passing back in March.

To mark the day, the Gladiator star shared a black-and-white shot of his dad, John Alexander, and wrote a simple: "Happy Fathers Day."

Jasmine Stefanovic thanked Karl for making their family laugh. Instagram

Jasmine Stefanovic was also among the tributes, sharing a series of photos of her husband Karl Stefanovic with their daughter, as well as Karl's children from his marriage to Cassandra Thorburn.

"Happy Fathers Day Karlitos❤️ thank you for making us laugh everyday! We love you ❤️🥰 @karlstefanovic_."

Rebecca Gibney could not stop raving about her husband, Richard. Instagram

In a lengthy post accompanied by a series of images of her husband, Richard Bell, Back To The Rafters star Rebecca Gibney could not stop raving about her beloved.

"This man. From the moment our son was born and they locked eyes he has been the protector. When we left the hospital he drove so slowly home because of the precious cargo in the back seat. Every night he stayed up to record his feeds with me, he changed as many nappies as I did, lay on the floor next to Zac’s cot when he couldn’t sleep to stroke his head. Painted clouds on his bedroom wall so Zac could always feel like he was flying. Built aeroplanes out of cardboard when Zac left toys on holidays ( and we had them posted back) so he could reunite them with our son. Drew cartoons on brown paper lunch bags every day before school to help Zac learn his times table.

"And today when Zac is nearly 18 Richard still makes him breakfast, plays music to wake him up and drives him to the bus stop. When I have had to go away for work it is Richard who is always here for Zac. No one could love our son more and Zac is so very blessed to call him Dad. Thank you darling Richard for giving our son the best gift in the world. You. Happy Fathers Day. We love you so much ♥️ ( and as a couple of the pictures show he always takes a back seat because he has always wanted us to have the front in more ways than one ..)."

"You’re the centre of our family’s happiness," Sarah wrote about James. Instagram

Former Home & Away star Sarah Roberts delighted fans by sharing a polaroid shot of her husband James Stewart and his daughter, Scout.

"You’re the centre of our family’s happiness. Happy Father’s Day @__jamesstewart__ 🤍," Sarah wrote.

Lisa Curry shared a series of vintage snaps to mark Father's Day. Instagram

In a reminiscent post, former Olympian Lisa Curry shared a series of vintage snaps from her childhood to commemorate Father's Day.

She wrote: "Happy Father’s day to all the dads today … here and wherever they are. Thanks for choosing me🥰👼💙



"This is where my happy place was, in the pool with dad and pop.. Who remembers having a pool like this ?! @melaniecurryartist #scottinberlin."

Instagram

Aussie TV presenter Melissa Doyle marked the sweet occasion by sharing photos with both her husband, John Dunlop, and father, Robert.

"Happy Father’s Day to two of the best dads I know ❤️❤️," Mel wrote on Instagram.

Penny penned a slightly cheeky tribute to her dad. Instagram

Home & Away star Penny McNamee marked this Father's Day by exposing her dad for some cheeky behaviour.

"To the man who illegally videoed every musical I was in.

Happy Father’s Day Dad. 🎥❤️," Penny penned.

Scott Cam shared a post about how lucky he is to be a father. Instagram

Despite dealing with a big Block cheating scandal, Scott Cam still found time to celebrate this Father's Day with those he loves the most.

Posting a series of family photos to the Gram, the carpenter wrote: "It was a long time ago that I became a father, 25 years in fact. Today reminds me of how lucky I am. Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads!"

"Our boys are so lucky," Sylvia Jeffreys wrote on Insta. Instagram

Peter Stefanovic also received a gushing tribute from his wife, Sylvia Jeffreys, to mark the presenter's devotedness to his sons, Oscar and Henry.

"Happy Father’s Day to Oscar and Henry’s fun, devoted Dad @peter_stefanovic. Our boys are so lucky. And to my Dad, who thankfully got to hold his lookalike Grandson before borders shut again. Love to all the loving Dads. ❤️," Sylvia penned.