Angelina, 12, Anthony, 13, and Sienna, 9 died in Saturday’s crash. Supplied

Emergency services were called to Oatlands at 8pm on Saturday, after reports that a group of children had been struck by a vehicle.



A 29-year-old driver was arrested at the scene after returning a positive alcohol reading. He is due to appear in court later today.



Three of the children killed in Saturday night’s incident were siblings and the fourth was their cousin.

Father of six Danny Abdulah lost three children - Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12 and Sienna, 9. Sunrise

A fifth child, 10, was taken to The Children’s Hospital in Westmead in a critical condition.



Two girls, aged 10 and 13, were taken to hospital, both in a serious but stable condition, a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman has confirmed.

NSW Ambulance Acting Superintendent Andrew McAlpine said paramedics had arrived to a scene of “carnage”.



“When the first crews arrived on scene they were met with carnage, a very, very difficult scene with a lot of chaos,” he said.