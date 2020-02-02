Emergency services were called to Oatlands at 8pm on Saturday, after reports that a group of children had been struck by a vehicle.
A 29-year-old driver was arrested at the scene after returning a positive alcohol reading. He is due to appear in court later today.
Three of the children killed in Saturday night’s incident were siblings and the fourth was their cousin.
A fifth child, 10, was taken to The Children’s Hospital in Westmead in a critical condition.
Two girls, aged 10 and 13, were taken to hospital, both in a serious but stable condition, a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman has confirmed.
NSW Ambulance Acting Superintendent Andrew McAlpine said paramedics had arrived to a scene of “carnage”.
“When the first crews arrived on scene they were met with carnage, a very, very difficult scene with a lot of chaos,” he said.