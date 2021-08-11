Will chose Jaimee in the show's finale. Seven

Then came the drama.

In a bombshell announcement that stunned fans, Hayley, who appeared on the show to date Farmer Matt, revealed she had a romantic relationship with Will after filming and was now pregnant with his child.

“I am 22 weeks pregnant with Farmer Will’s child,” Hayley wrote in a statement to news.com.au.

The 25-year-old then went on to reveal exactly how her relationship with Will began, clarifying it began before the reunion was filmed.

“I started my relationship with Farmer Will in December, before the reunion episode was filmed a few weeks later in January. He told me he wasn’t with Jaimee and Jaimee was in contact with me before the reunion.

“We’d started chatting online. [Then] I visited him at his house in Longwood and when our sexual relationship started. He told me he had feelings for me and I had feelings for him. From there, I saw him as often as I could, staying at his house for a few days at a time.”

Following the bombshell, the 39-year-old sheep and cattle farmer shared a photo of himself as a child with his father before addressing Hayley’s pregnancy in the caption.

“My family are my world, and my parents were the perfect role models. When the time comes, I will be the best Dad I can be,” he penned.

So, what exactly happened with Jaimee in all this? Well, that’s yet to become clear and we can only hope the reunion will shed some light on the matter.

