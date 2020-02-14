Former Farmer Wants a Wife star Matt Goyder has faced court on child exploitation offences. The reality-TV star - who appeared on the show in 2016 - appeared at Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges of allegedly possessing and distributing child exploitation material, reports news.com.au .

Police claim the 29-year-old possessed and shared the material between January and February 2020.



Several mobile phones and electronic devices were seized by police who raided a residence in East Perth.

The Western Australia Police Force media release read: "It is alleged between January and February 2020, the man was in possession of and distributed child exploitation material.

"Investigators subsequently located the man in East Perth and a search of his current accommodation was conducted. It is alleged during the search police located and seized various mobile phones and electronic devices belonging to the man.

"A number of electronic devices belonging to the man were seized and it is alleged child exploitation material was identified on some of the devices."