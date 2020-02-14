The reality-TV star - who appeared on the show in 2016 - appeared at Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges of allegedly possessing and distributing child exploitation material, reports news.com.au.
Police claim the 29-year-old possessed and shared the material between January and February 2020.
Several mobile phones and electronic devices were seized by police who raided a residence in East Perth.
The Western Australia Police Force media release read: "It is alleged between January and February 2020, the man was in possession of and distributed child exploitation material.
"Investigators subsequently located the man in East Perth and a search of his current accommodation was conducted. It is alleged during the search police located and seized various mobile phones and electronic devices belonging to the man.
"A number of electronic devices belonging to the man were seized and it is alleged child exploitation material was identified on some of the devices."
Possessing child exploitation material carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment, while distributing child exploitation material has a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.
Goyder was not required to enter a plea and was granted bail ahead of his next court appearance on March 19.
Police confirmed they are conducting further analysis of the seized devices.