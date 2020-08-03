of her own heartbreak before the show. Seven

In a sweet nod to her dad, Stacey says she wants her kids to live in the country just like her parents raised her.

“I want to give my children the same upbringing I had, surrounded by love and animals on the farm,” she says.

Stacey’s heartfelt confession comes amid rumours this season will be filled with debauchery and scandal, as if it is straight out of the pages of Married at First Sight!

The gorgeous brunette lost her dad to cancer several years ago, sharing a photograph of herself kneeling beside his grave after his passing. Instagram

“Farmer is going to up the ante this year and have cast accordingly. The ‘wives’ are racier than previous seasons on Nine,” an inside source tells New Idea.

“The irony is producers have taken a leaf out of Nine’s MAFS book and a ‘wife swap’ is on the cards.

“They cast the wives to orchestrate this ‘swap’ mid series to stir everything up and turn the show on its head,” the source explains.

Stacey shared a photo of herself when she was aged only 17, shaving her dad's head while he went through chemo. Instagram

With a cast of beautiful ladies and a squad of handsome farmers, it’s no wonder there are rumours of wife-swapping.

This year, the format of the show changed slightly with contestants from different groups meeting during ‘banquet’ dinners just like other dating shows, leaving lots of opportunities for farmers and wives to develop other connections.

