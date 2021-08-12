Fans were surprised Jaimee appeared at the reunion. Seven

To many viewers’ surprise, Jaimee appeared at the finale alongside Will.

According to Hayley she began her romantic “relationship with Farmer Will in December, before the reunion episode was filmed.”

It wasn’t until the episode was coming to a close that host Natalie Gruzlewski jumped in with an after-thought update telling fans that since the reunion was filmed they had learned of Hayley’s pregnancy.

“Since we recorded the reunion, I’ve found out one of Farmer Matt’s ladies Hayley is pregnant. We wish her and her soon-to-be bundle of joy all the very best,” she said.

The show glossed over Hayley's pregnancy. Seven

Ignoring the fact that Farmer Will is the father of Hayley’s child was just one factor of the show that left fans disappointed.

We round up the best reactions below.

