Lucy regretted saying anything. Seven

“We all have a prejudice bias and we naturally look for evidence to prove it – we all put our lives on hold for Andrew [and the show] not for Lucy so whether we are aware of it or not we are going to think the sun shines out of his butt more than Lucy’s,” Rachael explains.

“I think if it were the real world you would go ‘Yuck, too much drama, I’m not going to date this guy’ but we had gone through so much to be there we’re naturally going to believe him.

“It didn’t come out but at the end of the day I believed Andrew.”

Rachael offered Lucy a chat but was shot down. Seven

As the drama began to settle and Lucy returned to the group, Rachael offered to have a chat to her, but was quickly shut down.

While tensions weren’t resolved that night, the social worker reveals they’ve since managed to clear things up, albeit some time later.

“I don’t think Lucy realised Andrew said she was lying.

“It wasn’t until after filming and a month later, we were close but we hadn’t actually had a solid conversation about it.

“It was good to talk about, she spoke about past traumas and why she reacted the way she did. So, we’ve been able to talk about it and we’re fine.”

Looking for a fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!