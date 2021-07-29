Hayley made the shock announcement on Wednesday. Seven

With the revelation coming just weeks ahead of the reunion episode, which will air on August 11th, fans may be expecting more details and even some answers to be clarified on when the episode airs.

However, that’s unlikely to be the case.

According to Hayley’s bombshell announcement the 25-year-old’s relationship with Farmer Will began just before the reunion was filmed.

“I started my relationship with Farmer Will in December, before the reunion episode was filmed a few weeks later in January. He told me he wasn’t with Jaimee and Jaimee was in contact with me before the reunion,” Hayley wrote.

Will picked Jaimee in the finale. Seven

While timing suggests Hayley could appear at the reunion, given she was just weeks into her relationship with the 39-year-old sheep and cattle farmer, the star didn’t fall pregnant until a few months after it was filmed.

“On the 2nd April I left his house thinking, ‘I’m never coming back, I’m done.’ The next morning I found out I was 6 weeks pregnant. I was terrified to tell him,” she wrote.

What will the reunion hold? Seven

As for what the reunion will actually reveal, well, that’s difficult to say given the first look has given next to nothing away.

“I’m dying to find out is she here tonight?” host Natalie Gruzlewski asks one of the farmers before revealing her shock, exclaiming “what?!” as an unidentified woman walks down the stairs.

The show is also hinting at the possibility of a wedding or proposal, meaning one couple, we suspect Andrew and Jess, has successfully made it post-show.

