By the end of the farm stays Paige hadn't felt a genuine romantic spark with Cody or Ayden, and though Cody became her first kiss on the show, his hesitance left Paige worried.

Farmer Paige left fans distraught when she sent her final two packing and walked out of Farmer Wants A Wife just one episode before the finale.

"He keeps saying that he doesn't wanna lead anyone on and he doesn't want just that physical connection that he's had with people before," she confessed after their overnight date.

"And there's part of me that just wonders if he lets go of that and just holds on to the emotional connection that's there, then maybe he'll allow something to grow."

Farmer Will stepped in and tried to encourage Cody to open up more, but even as he was doing that Paige was struggling to see how far the other farmers had come with their matches.

In the end, she knew neither Cody nor Ayden were 'The One' and shocked everyone by walking away from the show entirely.

"I actually think we may not be suited for each other and that the person that you're looking for to come back to your farm and have a family is not me," she told Ayden. "And the person that I'm looking for is not in you."