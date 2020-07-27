Neil says it was important that the mother of his children was there throughout the journey.
“My three kids and Sally, my ex-wife, were the first people I spoke to,” he admits.
“If they weren’t aligned with the idea and I didn’t have their support, it just wouldn’t have been possible.”
Neil is looking for someone honest, who is a team player and family orientated, and with whom he shares a "spark."
His advice to ladies thinking of applying to meet him: "You always miss 100 per cent of the shots you don’t take."
The divorced father-of-three is quite active on the 'gram, as well, regularly sharing photos from his cattle farm, as well as his three teenage children.
You can find him here: @farmerneilau.
For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!