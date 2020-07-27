For Goulburn farmer Neil Crookwell, 43, appearing on Farmer Wants a Wife is his second chance at finding love. Seven

Neil says it was important that the mother of his children was there throughout the journey.

“My three kids and Sally, my ex-wife, were the first people I spoke to,” he admits.

“If they weren’t aligned with the idea and I didn’t have their support, it just wouldn’t have been possible.”

The divorced father of three is still close to his ex-wife and hoped she and the kids would be on-board with him dating on TV. Seven

Neil is looking for someone honest, who is a team player and family orientated, and with whom he shares a "spark."

His advice to ladies thinking of applying to meet him: "You always miss 100 per cent of the shots you don’t take."

The divorced father-of-three is quite active on the 'gram, as well, regularly sharing photos from his cattle farm, as well as his three teenage children.

You can find him here: @farmerneilau.

