Farmer Wants A Wife host Natalie Gruzlewski (pictured) has revealed the secret to her enviable figure and how she stayed trim during lockdown. Getty

“But she didn’t take me seriously,” she laughed.

Natalie’s lockdown confession comes after it was speculated she isn’t happy with the show’s new focus on drama.

According to a well-placed insider, the bubbly host is furious the series is now a carbon copy of Channel Nine’s Married at First Sight and no longer has the original “feel-good” style which was all about love.

“Very conservative Natalie is not happy – she expected it to be like the old days,” the source tells New Idea.

“She has even complained about the tone of the promos and publicity, which replicates Married at First Sight. But the trouble is the ‘new’ Farmer is a ratings hit due to the MAFS-style cast and content.”

Farmer Alex (pictured centre) with the ladies vying for his affection. Channel Seven

Despite her complaints, it appears Natalie, 43, has had to forge ahead with her presenting gig after signing on the dotted line.

“She thought it would be a few hostings and go home,” the source adds. “Not the hands-on involvement with the cast this series has. [But she] has no choice."

