Fans remarked that Sunday night's episode resembled a MAFS dinner party more than the old FWAW format and pleaded the network to not go down the same road.

"This is not how #FarmerAU used to be, too much drama with the producers filing them with alcohol! Bring back the old set up @Channel7 Trying to be too much like #MAFS," one fan wrote.

"Don't like the MAFS vibes I'm getting from #FarmerAU tonight. The reason I watch it because it hasn't been as trashy as some of the other shows. Please keep it that way @Channel7," another penned.

"Hopefully nobody pours red wine over another," another remarked, referring to the final MAFS dinner party of 2019 when contestant Martha Kalifatidis tipped a glass of red wine on her co-star Cyrell Paule's head.

Fans have slammed the show for amping up the drama to a MAFS level. Channel Seven

Even the farmers weighed in on how out of hand things got during Sunday night's episode.

Farmer Neil shared a series of stills from the episode - many of which featured him deep in conversation with the ladies vying for his heart.

"Needless to say... it was a very quiet trip home," he joked in the caption.

Meanwhile Farmer Harry shared a snap of himself drinking a beer with his girls watching him along with the caption: "Sums up last night pretty well!"

"Sums up last night pretty well!" Channel Seven

In a previous chat with New Idea, Farmer Harry confessed that he had reservations about going on the show in the first place.

“My sisters were all worried – they didn’t want me to be portrayed in a different way to what I am,” he said.

“You don’t know what to expect going into something like this, so that was the worry. It was definitely a different experience, but it was good.”