Farmer Harry’s contestant Madison (pictured) exited the show in a shock twist – and then returned just as quickly as she left. Seven

“The toughest thing I’ve ever faced would be going through my first heartbreak after being with someone for so long and trying to find myself after it. I think once you’ve been with someone for so long at such a young age, you can easily lose your identity.”

But Madison, much like the other girls, went on the show to find love – and she wanted to give Harry another chance.

“[My family] want me to find love and be happy, and mum is hinting she wants grandkids ASAP,” she says.

Madison, much like the other girls, went on the show to find love – and she wanted to give Harry (pictured) another chance. Seven

While there was an undeniable attraction between Harry and Madison, the NSW country boy previously confessed that the blonde beauty wasn’t the only lady to capture his attention.

“The first time we met, you just feel a bit of a click already and just ran with that,” says Harry, adding that Madison, 24, was “a real looker”.

But Harry says he quickly sensed Madison’s discomfort with the unconventional dating situation and having to vie for his attention.

“She was very shy – it’s a hard thing to go through,” says Harry. “I was very concerned about all the ladies; you kind of need to make sure they’re alright first.”

Meanwhile, host Natalie Gruzlewski (pictured) previously explained why the dating show has better track record of lasting love than its rivals. Getty

Meanwhile, host Natalie Gruzlewski previously explained why the dating show has better track record of lasting love than its rivals.

“The show works because it is genuine, the connections are real and there is a more authentic feel about it,” Nat insisted.

“The farmers and the ladies choose each other, so there is an initial attraction before they meet.

“They’re there for the right reason, and that’s to find that special someone,” she said.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!