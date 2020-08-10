Farmer Wants A Wife contestant Justine has made no secret about her own cosmetic surgery adventures. Seven

“I’m all for people improving themselves and anything that’s going to increase their confidence.”

Justine’s candid confession comes after a well-placed source hinted that this season will be filled with debauchery and scandal, as if it is straight out of Married at First Sight!

“Farmer is going to up the ante this year and have cast accordingly. The ‘wives’ are racier than previous seasons on Nine,” an inside source tells New Idea.

The Queensland mum confessed to New Idea that she has had her own assets altered and she’s also open to getting more work. Instagram

“The irony is producers have taken a leaf out of Nine’s MAFS book and a ‘wife swap’ is on the cards.

“They cast the wives to orchestrate this ‘swap’ mid series to stir everything up and turn the show on its head,” the source explains.

With a cast of beautiful ladies and a squad of handsome farmers, it’s no wonder there are rumours of wife-swapping.

This year, the format of the show changed slightly with contestants from different groups meeting during ‘banquet’ dinners just like other dating shows, leaving lots of opportunities for farmers and wives to develop other connections.

An Instagram post from one of Farmer Neil’s front-runners Karissa shows her young daughter cheering Alex on during an airing of an episode – so could the blonde beauty have her eye on the young Cunnamulla farmer instead of her own?

