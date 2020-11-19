Is it over? Farmer Neil and Justine were the last couple standing from the 2020 season. Channel Seven

Taking to Instagram Stories Justine slammed the interview, stating Natalie's claim was "fake news", all but confirming she's now split from Farmer Neil.

Justine shared the news story and clip to her Instagram story captioning: "@nataliegruzlewski we aren't in touch and you're lying".

In another interesting twist, Neil and Justine are no longer following each other on Instagram either.

The couple no longer follow one another's profiles. Instagram

Fellow contestant Liz Jelléy went on to re-share Justine's post with her own call-out: "More bulls---t from Channel 7."

Then adding: "Give it a rest. The show failed. Fake news."

To which Farmer Sam added: "Totally agree."

Well, love is dead. Instagram

Justine and Neil have been noticeably absent from one another's social media profiles since September.

A month later, in October, Justine shared a snap kissing fellow star Madison, writing to curious fans: "UPDATE: For those of you asking if Neil and I are still together, I've found true love with @madisonmackenziexo. 💖"

Now To Love has reached out to Channel Seven and Justine for comment.

None of our farmers found love this season. Channel Seven

This isn't the first time the Farmer Wants A Wife stars have spoken out against the show.

Liz Jelléy compared the production to notoriously scandalous reality dating show Married At First Sight before claiming it was "staged and manipulated".

Fans of the show had expressed their concerns and comparisons to the controversial dating series during the season, a sentiment Liz also shared.

"Most of the producers were off MAFS," she revealed in an interview with Kidspot. "I signed up for the old Farmer Wants A Wife – I didn't sign up for this bullsh*t that I got."

This article originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love