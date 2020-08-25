Alex and Jess pictured after he picked her as the winner during the finale. Image: Channel Seven

In a shock revelation, Alex then went on to explain that he and runner-up Henrietta had since rekindled their relationship and are officially dating.

“I contacted Henrietta and we just started talking again and it just felt right,” Alex said.

“I still felt connected to her. We always said chemistry is a hard thing to find, that spark …you don’t find that with many people.”

Henrietta clarified that she pair didn’t initially meet up with the intention of getting back together.

“We didn’t meet up intentionally [expecting things] go like that. It was really just as friends, to be like ‘Wow what a crazy ride we’ve had together’, and then that thing that happens when we’re together happened,” she said.

Alex added: “It was just two friends catching up … it felt natural.”

Henrietta later described herself and Alex as “soulmates”, as she gushed about her new man.

“We are quite different people on some level, but soulmates,” she said.

Addressing Alex directly, she added: “I think from the start we had that emotional connection and I love the fact that you’re really down to earth and you’re really hard working. You are really gentlemanly and when we’re alone together you’re actually really open.”

Alex admitted he had been transformed by his experience on the show and being with Henrietta.

“I feel happy and I feel confident again and I haven’t felt like that for a long time. I feel alive again and I’m very lucky.’

Alex and Henrietta revealed they had since rekindled their romance after Alex ended things with Jess. Image: Channel Seven

The pair put on quite the public display of affection during the reunion episode. Image: Channel Seven

After the shock revelations were finally made public after the finale on Monday night, Jess broke her silence on Instagram and revealed she is still a “little broken” by what happened.

“Tonight is a little bittersweet. I have no harsh feelings towards anyone but my heart is a little broken,” she wrote, alongside several candid photos of herself and Alex during their month of dating.

“I didn't think it was possible to find a best friend and someone I cared about so much but Alex you showed me it was possible.

“Thank you for giving me the chance to believe and to fall in love.”

Jess shared this candid snap of herself and Alex on Instagram. Image: Instagram

The pair dated for about a month in the real world, but it didn't work out. Image: Instagram

Despite her heartbreak, Jess says she has gained some amazing friendships thanks to her time on the show.

“I do walk away knowing some absolutely beautiful women and have gained some life long friendships from this experience.

“It truly has been a journey and one I will never forget.”

Alex and Jess on holidays in Sydney. Image: Instagram

The pair posing beside the Harbour Bridge. Image: Instagram

Jess says she is a "little broken" still by what happened. Image: Instagram

Alex and Henrietta confirmed they are still together after filming, with Alex paying tribute to his girlfriend in a gushing Instagram post on Monday night.

"Thank you for being there beside me on the couch tonight and challenging me through this entire experience. You made every moment truly unforgettable," he wrote.

Three of the five farmers managed to find love on Farmer Wants A Wife this season.

Farmer Neil and Justine Adams are still going strong, while Farmer Sam has since started dating a woman he met on Instagram, after he failed to form a connection with any of his four women on the show.

Farmers Harry and Nick have broken up with the women they picked during the penultimate finale and are now single.