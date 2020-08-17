“Plastic surgery teaches us to change our physical selves or that we’re not ‘enough’ just as we are," Farmer Wants a Wife's Henrietta says. Channel Seven

“We live in a world of perfected images and unrealistic beauty standards and plastic surgery [fuels] that unhealthy mindset and culture. So no plastic surgery for me!”

Henrietta hasn’t been one to hide her strong-willed and self-assured side, and it’s that personality trait that Alex has found himself most attracted to.

Henrietta is strong-willed and self-assured. Channel Seven

“I think Henrietta was so reassured of herself and very confident. And just came in saying all the right things and was so complimentary,” Alex, 29, told New Idea.

“She’s lived overseas teaching, she’s never spent a lot of time in one place. She had a lot of freedom and never had anything to hold her down.”

Despite their sizzling chemistry, Henrietta and Alex initially got off on the wrong foot when the farmer mentioned she “wasn’t his type”.

Farmer Alex and Henrietta have shared some steamy moments on the show. Channel Seven

However, not long after the grating comment, Henrietta and Alex were able to steal some time along where they kissed and made up.

"It was great to have some alone time with Alex and have the chemistry from our first meeting confirmed," Henrietta previously told TV WEEK.

"He also cleared up what he meant about me 'not being his type'. That was incredibly sweet! If only all the other girls weren't just around the corner."

