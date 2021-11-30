Henrietta said she was "thrilled" with her new role. Instagram

Henrietta famously made headlines last year after her appearance on the reality show, in which farmer Alex Taylor pulled a Blake Garvey and dumped crowd favourite Jess Wolfe for Henrietta - who was runner-up - in the show's tantalising finale.

“I contacted Henrietta and we just started talking again and it just felt right,” Alex said at the time

“I still felt connected to her. We always said chemistry is a hard thing to find, that spark …you don’t find that with many people.”

The couple seemed to be very much loved-up following the finale, with both confirming soon after the show that they were still together and happy.

In the days after the shock finale went to air, Alex shared a cute snap with Henrietta as they enjoyed a day on his farm in Cunnamulla, Queensland.

"I think everyone got quite an unexpected surprise at the reunion tonight! 🎉 @henriettalily_ Thank you for being there beside me on the couch tonight and challenging me through this entire experience you made every moment truly unforgettable," Alex wrote at the time.

But alas, it seems that the pair were not meant to be, with Alex confirming his split with Henrietta on his Instagram earlier in October last year, telling a follower on his Instagram account: "To put you at ease, Henrietta and I not together anymore but we remain friends. Sorry for the late reply just had a bit on."

However, in a bombshell revelation at the beginning of this year, Henrietta claimed in an interview with The Wash that her rekindled romance with Farmer Alex was not real.

"Alex and I were never together. He asked me to come to the final reunion to support him and I was about to go to England, then the show paid for my flight changes so I could attend. Even though I was so excited to leave to go and see my family in England, I stayed for it," Henrietta explained.

"Alex and I met up after the show and went for a few dinners which was nice, but we were both very aware that we were never going to be together because we are very different, but we did have a connection.

"We're just really good friends. I think why Jess is so angry is the fact she saw messages in Alex's phone from us communicating. This was all after the show was finished anyway.

"After the reunion, we didn't see each other for ages, we were never together. Alex and I are still friends."