Hayley confirmed that she and Matt are not dating. Instagram

In an an Instagram Q&A, a fan bluntly asked Hayley: "Are you back with Matt?", to which Hayley responded with: "No I'm not."

She went on to explain: "We speak everyday on the phone but I've got a little bubba on the way and all my focus is on being the best mother I can be."

"@farmermattau has known since I was 12 weeks pregnant and has been super supportive," she said.

"I do hope Matt finds the right gal though," she added.

Matt re-shared this post to his own Instagram to clear the rumours for his followers. Instagram

Matt took to his own Instagram to share Hayley's response, and added a message on top for his followers.

"For everyone who keeps asking me... here's your answer," he said.

Not only did Hayley clear up their dating rumours, but she also addressed her pregnancy, where a fan asked: “Who’s the dad? Please clear rumours!!”

Hayley answered the question with: "I made a statement on @newscomeauhq when this all came out. I wouldn't say someone was the father if I wasn't certain."

"I won't be discussing it again."

Hayley is 27 weeks pregnant with Farmer Will's baby. Instagram

In the statement to news.com.au, Hayley revealed she was pregnant to Farmer Will, and that they started their relationship in December, before the reunion episode was filmed a few weeks later in January.

The pair later reconnected, and Hayley found out she was six weeks pregnant with his baby.

“On the 2nd April I left his house thinking, ‘I’m never coming back, I’m done.’ The next morning I found out I was 6 weeks pregnant. I was terrified to tell him,” she wrote.