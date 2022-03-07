“I felt real mum guilt with some of the emotions I was feeling.” Instagram

In the first week of March 2022, Hayley opened up about her sleepless nights with Daisy on Instagram and shared some of the struggles she’d been facing so far.

“About three weeks ago old mate decided to stop sleeping through the nights,” she penned. “I knew this day was coming eventually but wow it hit me hard. I had two nights in a row of 4 wake ups which resulted in lots of tears yesterday.”

She continued: “I felt real mum guilt with some of the emotions I was feeling. Sleep deprivation can really mess with your head and if I didn’t have the support I do I would be up sh*t creek.

“Thank you a million times over to all of my mama friends who reassure me these feelings are normal and that I am doing the best I can.”

“Can’t wait until you start looking more like me Dais but feel free to keep those crystal blue eyes,” she added.

Hayley never misses an opportunity to gush over her daughter. Instagram

To mark the milestone of her daughter hitting nine weeks, Hayley shared a sweet message dedicated to her “flower”.

“Thank you for showing me how strong I can be and what real love feels like. Motherhood is a rollercoaster of emotions I could have never prepared myself for,” she said.

“I cannot wait to see more of your personality shine through Daisy.”

“I cannot get enough of you Daisy.” Instagram

Sharing a series of adorable snaps of her little bub, Hayley took a moment to gush over her daughter, writing: “I cannot get enough of you Daisy.”

Hayley welcomed Daisy in early December 2021. Instagram

After welcoming her daughter into the world, Hayley shared two beautiful snaps of her baby girl to announce the happy news.

“DAISY. Born on 7th December 2021 at 10:03pm weighing 3.6kgs,” she penned in the caption. “I can’t believe you are mine, my little best friend.”