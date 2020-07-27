Farmer Harry is looking for love in the Farmer Wants A Wife reboot. Channel Seven

The Goolgowi farmer confirms there was instant chemistry with the Queensland dental practice manager.

“The first time we met, you just feel a bit of a click already and just ran with that,” says Harry, adding that Madison, 24, was “a real looker”.

But Harry says he quickly sensed Madison’s discomfort with the unconventional dating situation and having to vie for his attention.

“She was very shy – it’s a hard thing to go through,” says Harry. “I was very concerned about all the ladies; you kind of need to make sure they’re alright first.”

“She was very shy – it’s a hard thing to go through,” Harry says of Madison (pictured). Channel Seven

Harry admits that he was also keen to get to know Ashleigh and Stacey.

“Ash, she’s just a bit of a goer,” says Harry. “She’s just a very lovely girl and seemed like the type that would get in there and have a crack.

“Stacey, similar thing with her as well. You just know you’re going to get along.”

Choosing between the gorgeous women may sound like a dream, but Harry insists it was “pretty hard to do”.

“It’s bloody not normal! It was very hard to pick them apart,” says Harry.

Farmer Harry admits it was tough to pick between the women vying for his heart. Channel Seven

Meanwhile, host Natalie Gruzlewski previously explained why the dating show has better track record of lasting love than its rivals.

“The show works because it is genuine, the connections are real and there is a more authentic feel about it,” Nat insisted.

“The farmers and the ladies choose each other, so there is an initial attraction before they meet.

“They’re there for the right reason, and that’s to find that special someone.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!