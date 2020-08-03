Farmer Wants a Wife star suffered a serious motorbike accident when he was 12. Channel Seven

Small-town country boy Harry, who farms grapes, cotton and sheep in Goolgowi, New South Wales is just one of five eligible men looking for love this season.

Before the season kicked off, Harry described himself as a guy with “a big heart and a lot of love to give, who enjoys the simple life of working on the farm”.

He added, "I think I’m a pretty good bloke, I don’t know why I’m single.”

At 29, Harry is ready to settle down and “get into” finding a wife, getting married and starting a family.

Farmer Harry (right) pictured with co-star Farmer Neil. Channel Seven

Harry previously admitted it was a bit bizarre having multiple women vie for his attention.

“They all sort of caught my eye a bit!” he confessed to New Idea.

“Once you sit down and have a chat, you work out how you feel about them, but it’s definitely a tricky situation.”

Choosing between the gorgeous women may sound like a dream, but Harry insisted it was “pretty hard to do”.

“It’s bloody not normal! It was very hard to pick them apart,” said Harry.

Harry (far right) is just one of five Farmers looking for love in the Farmer Wants A Wife reboot. Channel Seven

Meanwhile, host Natalie Gruzlewski insisted the dating show is more likely to lead to lasting love than its rivals like The Bachelor and Married At First Sight.

“The show works because it is genuine, the connections are real and there is a more authentic feel about it,” Nat said.

“The farmers and the ladies choose each other, so there is an initial attraction before they meet.

“They’re there for the right reason, and that’s to find that special someone.”