Fans are convinced Dustin will pick Sophie.

It's no surprise that Sophie is tipped to be Dustin's pick.

When the farmer showed Sophie around his property, the 26-year-old's passion for his farm touched the speech pathologist, who was reminded of her father's own connection with his farm.

They ended the day with a romantic piggyback, and their connection has only grown since.

During New Idea's interview with Dustin, he also hinted that he found love when he revealed that, although his family were hesitant about the show at first, "now after this all happened, they're all pretty happy".

Sophie described Dustin as "a genuine country bloke who is easy on the eyes".

Just like Dustin, Sophie is equally fervent about her work as a speech pathologist.

"I’m really passionate about the work I do with children living with disability; it’s so rewarding," she told Seven.

The 28-year-old also confessed she loves to step out of her comfort zone, to travel and adventure, and to keep fit.

From the beginning, Sophie felt a magnetism towards Dustin - who she has deemed "a genuine country bloke who is easy on the eyes".

Have fans got it right? We'll have to keep watching to find out.

"I love that he likes to have a laugh and a bit of fun. He is pretty much exactly what I am looking for."

As for the farmer, he told New Idea that his only relationship deal breakers are "if they don't get along with (his) family, and horse people".

So if Sophie can bypass those hurdles, we think she's in with a good chance to win Dustin's heart.

Have fans got it right? Are Dustin and Sophie together? We'll have to keep watching to find out!

