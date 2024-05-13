Is Farmer Bert dating Lauren? Seven

Lauren, a 27-year-old behaviour support practitioner from Queensland, chose to leave the dating show after host Samantha Armytage revealed that each farmer's mother had chosen more women to join the show.

"I’m really struggling," Lauren told Bert at the time. "This whole process has been really hard for me. I’m not sure I can keep doing it, so I’ve packed my bags. I’m gonna go home. It's just too much for me."

While Bert was clearly upset with the decision, he said "don't be a stranger" before focusing on his other connections with Karli, Brooke, and Caitlin.

Viewers were upset when Lauren chose to leave Farmers. Seven

Viewers of the show were devastated by the early departure, with one commenting on social media: "She never got a chance with him. Beautiful and so much class. He missed a good one there."

Another added: "I reckon after the show they’ll get together."

Now, it seems that things may not have worked out with any of Bert's remaining women as the 30-year-old is tipped to leave Farmer Wants A Wife solo.

Speaking with New Idea, frontrunner Karli revealed that things on screen didn't paint the full picture of what was going on with Bert.

“When the ‘Mother’s Pick’ arrived, Bert was just exhausted,” Karli told us exclusively.

Will Farmer Bert leave the show solo? Seven

She continued: “He was working a lot more than what the producers, and what the executives, thought.

“They tried to provide him with help but being the perfectionist that he is, he didn't take a lot of that help onboard. We also changed over producers.

“He’s also had a lot going on with his family, I believe. I don't know the full facts around that, but he’s had a bit going on there. He’s just mentally exhausted.”

Whether or not Bert has struck up a romance with Lauren is, as yet, unconfirmed, but here's hoping the pineapple farmer gets his happy ever after one way or another.

