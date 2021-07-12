Natalie was stunned by the decision. Seven

“I think it was a difficult decision for the Farmer and it was disappointing for the ladies, but they appreciated his honesty I think,” host Natalie Gruzlewski tells New Idea.

“The Farmers really struggle with letting the ladies down and that is evident – it is such a challenge for them. So I know it was a hard decision, but at least he was honest.

“He didn’t feel that connection and chemistry, and I think he wanted to be honest and upfront.”

Which Farmer is it? Seven

But the ladies are left feeling confused and angry when the Farmer tells them he doesn’t feel a “connection” with any of them.

“I did think that it was a real chance for me at finding love,” says one lady. “I wanted to spend some time with him to get to know him, but it’s not meant to be.”

But which of the five Farmers made the shock decision? Well, viewers will just have to tune in to find out!

