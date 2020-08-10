Will Ashleigh be open and honest with Farmer Harry about her former fiancé? Channel Seven

Meanwhile, Farmer Harry has dealt with his own fair share of difficult break ups in his past.

“I’ve had two probably serious relationships. Yeah, they just didn’t work out for various reasons, but I’ve definitely been there before. I wear my heart on me sleeve, so it definitely hurts going through something like that,” he recalled.

“But once you sort of got through it, you come out of those things sometimes better for it because you realise it would never have worked.”

Harry also previously admitted one of the most important qualities he looks for in a future wife is loyalty.

As to his ideal woman, Harry explained: “Probably just loyalty and she’d have to be pretty strong willed. It’s a bit tough out here on the land so you need to have plenty of positivity. You never want to come home to negativity,” he says.

“I went in with every intention and I was excited but very scared. It puts yourself ‘out there’ but you’ve gotta do it I suppose. You never know what might come of it.”

