Lucy said Andrew went in for the kiss, but the farmer denied it. Seven

Naturally, it’s not information any lady would want to hear, however Rachael admitted to TV WEEK it wasn’t the kiss that bothered her.

"It's like normal dating life," she said, "It's just that in this situation you know about it."

Instead, it was Andrew’s comment about having favourites so early on that got under Rachael’s skin.

"I thought, 'If he's telling a girl that, it obviously means she's pretty in there with a chance,'" she recounted. "What's the point? I should just go home.'"

Rachael confronted Andrew. Seven

Wanting to discuss it further with the farmer, the situation took a turn fans didn’t expect as Andrew reveals he did *not* try to kiss Lucy at all.

Confused? Farmer Andrew was too.

"I didn't really know what was going on," Andrew, 30, told TV WEEK.

"Rightly or wrongly, Lucy was the one who introduced the drama. She put me in a situation I don't want to be in again."

Lucy defended her actions but didn't flat out deny lying about the kiss. Seven

The confrontation led to Lucy wanting to leave, but ultimately deciding to stick it out.

In a teaser released ahead of the show’s premiere fans got their first glimpse of Andrew and discovered his journey would lead him to be torn between two women – Jess and Rachael.

“Is it retail store manager, Ashleigh, 28, community relations manager, Jess, 27 or social worker Rachael, 30?” the promo teases.

The trailer also teases a successful romance for the sheep farmer, with a smitten Andrew saying, “I came here to do one thing, and I did it. I fell in love.”

Looking for a fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!