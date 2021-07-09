Lucy called the confrontation "horrible". Seven

Breaking her silence after departing the show, Lucy told The Daily Telegraph she found the ordeal “horrible”.

“Having my integrity put in to question was horrible. I pride myself on my character and anyone who knows me would call me way too honest before they‘d ever call me a liar,” she said.

“It’s hard to blame Andrew for thinking I was making stories up because all he heard was an exaggerated second hand version of what I’d actually said but it sucks that he called me a liar in front of the whole nation before coming to me first.”

Lucy was sent home after the drama. Seven

Lucy went on to add that she felt her story had been twisted and exaggerated.

“I have no idea how me telling Rachael about a goodnight peck that I’d made awkward suddenly turned in to a story about him trying to make out with me and me rejecting him.

“Those words never came out of my mouth at all.”

Rachael and Lucy say they remain friends. Instagram

Despite Rachael being the one to out Lucy over her confession, both women have revealed they remain close friends.

“I don’t think Lucy realised Andrew said she was lying [at the time],” Rachael told New Idea.

“It wasn’t until after filming and a month later, we were close but we hadn’t actually had a solid conversation about it.

“It was good to talk about, she spoke about past traumas and why she reacted the way she did. So, we’ve been able to talk about it and we’re fine.”

