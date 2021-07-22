The couple declared their love in the finale. Seven

When the couple asked to leave the show happily together mid-way through, Jess says their request was denied.

“Andrew knew he was going to pick me, so we went to the producers and told them we’d fallen in love and wanted to leave, but they said no.”

Farmer Andrew revealed he was also shocked by the way the show was “edited” which wasn’t “true of life” and what had played out.

“After watching a lot of people might think, “Why did I choose her?” Which isn’t true of life,” he said.

“We had a solid love story and they have spun it the other way.”

Andrew and Jess finally said 'I love you'. Seven

Six months on from filming the couple are still very much together.

Following last night’s finale Andrew confirmed the status of their relationship in a lengthy post.

“Only you and I know the real truth to our story, and I am ok with that,” he penned.

"Over 6 months together and my love and appreciation for you grows every day. I can’t wait to move forward with our journey and not have to hide it away from the world. Love you babe. @jessnathan_."

