Jess was Andrew's finale pick. Seven

Seven months on from filming, the pair have confirmed they are still very much together and as smitten as ever! Shortly after the finale aired, Andrew took to Instagram to declare his love for Jess.

"As hard as this whole experience was, and to relive on screen, I can't say it was all bad. Because I met the most amazing person I have ever met," the reality TV star wrote at the time.

"He ended the adorable post: "Over 6 months together and my love and appreciation for you grows every day. I can't wait to move forward with our journey and not have to hide it away from the world.

"Love you babe," he sweetly added at the end.

Andrew even dropped the L-bomb in the final episode. Seven

In the weeks since the last episode aired, Jess and Andrew have continued to show off their budding romance on social media - much to the delight of Farmer Wants A Wife fans.

Not only that, they've also spoken out very publicly about the way their relationship was edited on the show, dropping several major bombshells. Chief among them, the fact that they made the joint decision to leave halfway through filming - a decision that was shot down.

"Andrew knew he was going to pick me," Jess revealed in a recent interview. "So we went to the producers and told them we'd fallen in love and wanted to leave, but they said no."

Andrew adds: "After watching a lot of people might think, 'Why did I choose her?' Which isn't true of life."

"We had a solid love story and they have spun it the other way."

The couple are still very much together and making some BIG plans. Instagram

In happier news, the 30-year-old farmer from Delegate and his new girlfriend have decided to move in together in the near future.

In an interview with Perth Now, Andrew said they have been doing long-distance in the months since the show wrapped filming, giving them time to prepare for the big move.

"We have just been doing long distance," he said. "I never expected anyone to drop their life to move to where I was straight away, that's just ridiculous."

"We are going unreal, to be honest with you, I couldn't be happier."

In the final moments of the reunion host Natalie gave a quick update that the couple had officially exchanged keys and Jess was making the big move!

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.