In response, Alex wrote: “You would understand” alongside a camera emoji and another cheeky monkey emoji. Jess simply replied, “Of course”.

It comes after the hunky farmer confessed his home town of Cunnamulla is so small that he can’t get a date on Tinder and that life in the country can get very lonely.

“You’ve got this Hollywood idea of falling in love and doing all these crazy things, and having that burning desire to be with someone all the time,” Alex admitted.

“The idea of falling heads over heels for someone, ready to give up everything … I came on this show to find that.”

But the farmer was forced to make difficult decisions when choosing the right girl for him.

“Sometimes you try and please everyone, and all you end up doing is stepping on a few toes,” he said.

“The show taught me that sometimes you need to be a bit selfish and do something for yourself.”

Alex - who won the British Heart Foundation award for CPR - is looking for a woman who shares the same interests as him, and to be his best friend.

"I am looking for someone who can keep me company and has the same values as me around friends and family," he stated, according to the Farmer Wants A Wife website.

"I am an adventurous soul and need someone who is willing to go on adventures with me, but also the resilience to live in the isolation of the outback."

Meanwhile, unlucky-in-love Jess seemingly has a penchant for reality TV stars and has already had her fair share of short-lived romances with familiar faces from the small screen.



After being matched with Mick Gould on Married At First Sight, she moved on to co-star Dan Webb, before enjoying a brief relationship with Bachelor in Paradise’s Matt Whyatt.

Could Jess Power be just the girl Farmer Alex is looking for?