Currently, it looks like Farmer Andrew will end up with Claire, as on Sportsbet she’s the favourite to win at odds of $1.62.

Farmer Brad will likely end up with Clare as Sportsbet has given her odds of $1.57.

Sitting on top of Sportsbet’s board for Farmer Brenton is Sophie with odds of $1.35.

According to Sportsbet, Farmer Matt will end up with Olivia; she currently has odds of $1.50.

As for Farmer David, Emily is the frontrunner for his heart with odds of $1.70.

If you plan on gambling, please do so responsibly. And if you or someone you know is affected, for free and confidential support call 1800 858 858 or visit gamblinghelponline.org.au.

