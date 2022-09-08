Betting sites often know who is going to win Instagram

According to Sportsbet, Farmer Paige will end up with 26-year-old carpenter Glen, who currently has the best odds at $1.57. Next likely to win Paige's heart is Dylan, whose odds sit at $3.

Farmer Ben will reportedly have his heart stolen by 31-year-old hospital administrator, Leish, whose odds are at $1.42. This outcome wouldn't be surprising given how smitten Ben was after their date.

"I don't know what's been going on in Brisbane but you can't let someone like that be single running around, that's sheer madness", he said of Leish.

Meanwhile, Farmer Will is set to find love with 25-year-old dental nurse Jess, who has the best odds at $1.40. Second most likely to end up with Will is Sahara at $4.

Farmer Harry's rumoured top pick is 22-year-old psychology student Tess, with whom he shared an instant attraction.

"When I saw Tess, my heart did skip a beat. That smile, I was just instantly attracted to her," he said of Tess, whose odds are at $1.40. Close behind her on $3 is Rommi, 24.

Last but not least, Farmer Benjamin is poised to walk away with 36-year-old music teacher Lyndsay, who's currently at $1.80.

However, Benjamin's women have the closest odds of all the contestants, with interior designer Courtney sitting just behind Lyndsay on $2.25.

