At first glance, farmer Andrew may seem a little awkward but he’s also displaying signs of how genuine and open he can be with his emotions and intentions.

Andrew can’t help but wear his heart on his sleeve and his blushing gives him away instantly.

Most importantly, he seems to trust the process and wants to find a partner at the end.

Through times of high emotions, our true personas are often revealed and Andrew and Jess both proved they’re matched in at least one of eHarmony’s 32 dimensions of compatibility, by dealing with frustration in a generous and compassionate way.

This shows us they’ll be able to navigate the ups and downs of life well together.

Will’s faith in this process is stronger than everyone else’s. He’s open to finding love here and knows just how well it can work, thanks to his friends Rob and Jo finding each other on season two.

He’s said from the start that he’ll listen to both his head and his heart throughout this process, and this means making the hard decision to let go of the woman who he was initially drawn to, Tammy.

He’s saying all the right things about making time for everyone, but you just can’t ignore his natural chemistry with Jaimee.

From their very first date on the farm, it seemed undeniable that Matt and Hayley are on the same wave-length. While they’re both on the younger side, they have insight on the bigger things in life, having had to grow up faster than most.

Matt, a fourth-generation farmer, lost his father and self-confessed best friend 18 months ago.

While Hayley was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma six years ago and had to endure chemo. There’s an evident natural chemistry between them plus it helps that family is a huge part of both of their lives.

Given Hayley and Matt’s natural chemistry and similar values, he’s most likely to fall for her in the end.

He’s the youngest farmer of the lot and at 25, he’s yet to experience love. Sam is a fun-loving, carefree bloke but his inexperience in matters of the heart might just be his detriment.

Once we experience heartbreak, it can help us reassess and find what’s truly important in love and life. Without this, it may be hard for Sam to determine what he needs from a relationship.

Despite his initial awkwardness in the group dates, Sam seems to be finding his groove now. He’s a little tougher to read than the other farmers, but he seems much more at ease and comfortable with Demi.

She seems to hold many similar values and ultimately brings out his confidence. Although much of his time is spent with Mackenzie, Demi is one to watch.

