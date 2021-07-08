Farmer Rob

Jodi AND Shannon Seven

Jodi AND Shannon

Despite being told he had to send one lady packing, farmer Rob followed his heart and decided to send TWO women home, surprising fans.

Rob farewelled 44-year-old retail assistant, Jodi, and 45-year-old forensic criminologist, Shannon as they sat down to roast dinner.

Farmer Matt

KJ Seven

KJ

The feelings were there for aged care nurse KJ, unfortunately they just weren’t strong enough in comparison to the other ladies on the farm.

Farmer Sam

Dayna Seven

Dayna

When Sam broke the news to Dayna, she didn’t take it all too well.

The farmer offered a hug goodbye to which the 21-year-old swiftly retorted: “I don’t want to give you a hug” and walked off. Ouch.

Farmer Andrew

Lucy Seven

Lucy

After drama unfolded about a kiss that may or may not have happened – it was Lucy’s word against Andrews – the duo tried to move on.

Unfortunately, despite his efforts, it was something the 30-year-old farmer felt he could get past, sending Lucy home a day later.

Farmer Will

Caitlyn Seven

Caitlyn

The feelings Caitlyn were having for Farmer Will turned out to be more like friendship and she decided to head home.

