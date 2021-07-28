With the Farmer Wants A Wife finale done and dusted, fans are eagerly awaiting the show’s highly anticipated reunion episode, namely for the drama and confirmation of which couples are still together and which have split.

Just three farmers – Andrew, Matt and Will – left the finale having found love or something close to it.

Yet, Farmer Andrew and his chosen lady, Jess, are the only couple to have confirmed they’re still together post-show.

Matt and Will have remained tellingly silent on their relationship status since the finale wrapped and so too have their winners – Tara and Jaimee – leading fans to believe they’ve called it quits.

We can expect to have our suspicions confirmed or debunked when the reunion episode rolls around, which will air on August 11th at 7.30pm on Seven.