Along with the announcement of the air date, Seven has dropped the first look at what the episode will hold, and spoiler alert, or lack there of, they’re not giving much away.
“I’m dying to find out is she here tonight?” host Natalie Gruzlewski asks one of the farmers before revealing her shock, exclaiming “what?!” as an unidentified woman walks down the stairs.
Could we see a farmer bring back a former flame rather than the girl he left the show with like last year’s Farmer Alex?
Fans are convinced thanks to some compelling footage that Farmer Matt may return with Hayley rather than his final pick, Tara.
The voice over then teases that “big surprises” will be revealed before one farmer can be heard saying, “I’ve got a bit of news to share today”.
The show is also hinting at the possibility of a wedding or proposal, meaning one couple, we suspect Andrew and Jess, has successfully made it post-show.
